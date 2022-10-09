Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on the stock.

GRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Greggs Stock Down 4.3 %

GRG opened at GBX 1,770 ($21.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,938.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,076.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.86.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

In other Greggs news, insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

