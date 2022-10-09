Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

