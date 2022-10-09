Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lowered by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.40. 1,282,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,232. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

