DuckDaoDime Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138,582.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.19 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00010845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2021. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official message board is medium.com/duckdao. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDaoDime (DDIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DuckDaoDime has a current supply of 1,472,092.49864144 with 1,037,792.71823403 in circulation. The last known price of DuckDaoDime is 2.07687711 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $128,160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

