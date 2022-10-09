Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

