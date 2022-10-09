Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Raised by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

