Education Ecosystem Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $343,524.52 and $70.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was January 6th, 2015. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @eduecosystem1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015and operates on the Ethereum platform. Education Ecosystem has a current supply of 362,983,094 with 236,710,413.100772 in circulation. The last known price of Education Ecosystem is 0.00102642 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ledu.education-ecosystem.com/.”

