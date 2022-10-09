Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lessened by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 327,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

