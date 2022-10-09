Elite Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. 11,632,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,580,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

