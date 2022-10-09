Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.68. 1,897,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,987. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.79. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

