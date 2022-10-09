Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hello Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,874. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

