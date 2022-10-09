Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 3,034,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

