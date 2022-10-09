Emit Water Element (WATER) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Emit Water Element (WATER) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Emit Water Element has a total market cap of $11,146.96 and $63,124.00 worth of Emit Water Element was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emit Water Element token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emit Water Element has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emit Water Element

Emit Water Element was first traded on May 17th, 2022. Emit Water Element’s total supply is 1,767,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,714,457 tokens. Emit Water Element’s official website is emit.technology. The official message board for Emit Water Element is emitprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Emit Water Element is https://reddit.com/r/emit_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emit Water Element’s official Twitter account is @emit_protocol.

Emit Water Element Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emit Water Element (WATER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Emit Water Element has a current supply of 1,767,893 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emit Water Element is 0.00299892 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emit.technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emit Water Element directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emit Water Element should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emit Water Element using one of the exchanges listed above.

