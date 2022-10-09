Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

EQIX traded down $15.57 on Friday, hitting $541.86. 473,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.08 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

