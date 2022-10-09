Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 9th (ABEV, ADMP, AGLE, ATRS, BYFC, DFFN, EPAY, HMTV, ISDR, JOBS)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 9th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

