Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

