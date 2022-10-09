EthereumMax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One EthereumMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumMax has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EthereumMax Token Profile

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. EthereumMax’s official website is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumMax is www.facebook.com/ethereummax. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/ethereummax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax (EMAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EthereumMax has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumMax is 0 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,949.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereummax.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

