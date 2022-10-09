EUNO (EUNO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $831.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194520 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,673,324,920 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @eunocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is https://reddit.com/r/eunocoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO (EUNO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EUNO through the process of mining. EUNO has a current supply of 6,672,716,425.351117. The last known price of EUNO is 0.0001841 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $930.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.euno.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.