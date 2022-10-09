Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $546.00.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $402.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.65 and its 200-day moving average is $426.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

