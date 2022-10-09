Falcon9 Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (FALCON9)

Falcon9 (FALCON9) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Falcon9 has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Falcon9 has a total market capitalization of $22,485.21 and approximately $16,431.00 worth of Falcon9 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon9 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Falcon9 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Falcon9 Profile

Falcon9’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. Falcon9’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Falcon9’s official website is www.falcon9.online. Falcon9’s official Twitter account is @falcon9bsc?t=aenodbx2e_a9ev0c8cil3g&s=05.

Falcon9 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon9 (FALCON9) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Falcon9 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon9 is 0 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.falcon9.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon9 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon9 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon9 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon9 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.