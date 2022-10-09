FamilyParty Trading 64% Lower This Week (FPC)

FamilyParty (FPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. FamilyParty has a total market capitalization of $3,172.72 and $21,722.00 worth of FamilyParty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FamilyParty has traded down 64% against the US dollar. One FamilyParty token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FamilyParty Profile

FPC is a token. It launched on November 9th, 2021. FamilyParty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for FamilyParty is www.familyparty.io. The official message board for FamilyParty is medium.com/@familypartygame. FamilyParty’s official Twitter account is @familypartygame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FamilyParty

According to CryptoCompare, “FamilyParty (FPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FamilyParty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FamilyParty is 0.00031727 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.familyparty.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FamilyParty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FamilyParty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FamilyParty using one of the exchanges listed above.

