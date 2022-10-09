Fanadise Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139,400.00 (FAN)

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Fanadise token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fanadise has a total market cap of $139,400.00 and approximately $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fanadise has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fanadise alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fanadise Profile

Fanadise was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 tokens. The official message board for Fanadise is fanadise.medium.com. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @fanadisenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fanadise’s official website is fanadise.com.

Fanadise Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise (FAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fanadise has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fanadise is 0.00012891 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,030.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanadise.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanadise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fanadise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanadise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.