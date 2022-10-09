Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,655 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,522,000 after buying an additional 456,041 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $35.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

