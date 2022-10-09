FinNexus Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FinNexus token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $7,136.24 and $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FinNexus was first traded on June 9th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,328,737 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @fin_nexus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus (FNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. FinNexus has a current supply of 176,495,406.66 with 34,472,129.66 in circulation. The last known price of FinNexus is 0.00037905 USD and is up 22.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.finnexus.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

