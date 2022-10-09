First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $950.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $825.66 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. American Trust purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

