Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

