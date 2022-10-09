FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 595 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,174. Edison International has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

