FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,950 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE GM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,193,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

