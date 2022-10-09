FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. 1,094,215 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

