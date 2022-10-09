FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. 1,421,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,743. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

