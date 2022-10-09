FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.19% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,327. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64.

