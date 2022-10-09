FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

