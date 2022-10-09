FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.