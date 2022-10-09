FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,220 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $67.59. 3,223,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47.

