FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.