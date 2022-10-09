Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on F. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

