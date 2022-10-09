Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 91,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,819,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $458,388,000 after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

