Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,689,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.