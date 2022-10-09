Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

