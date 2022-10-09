Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.