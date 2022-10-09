Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.20. 1,587,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,935. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

