Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 10,362 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,059,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $70.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.