Fuji (FJT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.78

Fuji (FJT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Fuji has a total market capitalization of $42.78 and approximately $232,753.00 worth of Fuji was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuji token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fuji has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuji alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fuji

Fuji’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. Fuji’s total supply is 100 tokens. Fuji’s official Twitter account is @fjtfuji and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fuji is fujicompany.io.

Fuji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuji (FJT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Fuji has a current supply of 100 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fuji is 0.42384041 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $176,920.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fujicompany.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuji directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuji should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuji using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuji and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.