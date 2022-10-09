FunFi Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FNF)

FunFi (FNF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, FunFi has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One FunFi token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFi has a market capitalization of $46,504.32 and $88,060.00 worth of FunFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FunFi

FunFi’s genesis date was May 6th, 2022. FunFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,999,999,961 tokens. FunFi’s official Twitter account is @funfi_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FunFi is medium.com/@funfi. The official website for FunFi is www.funfi.org.

Buying and Selling FunFi

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFi (FNF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FunFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FunFi is 0.00000009 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109,514.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.funfi.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.