Game Ace Token Tops One Day Volume of $61,989.00 (GAT)

Game Ace Token (GAT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Game Ace Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Game Ace Token token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00006245 BTC on major exchanges. Game Ace Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $61,989.00 worth of Game Ace Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game Ace Token Profile

GAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2021. The Reddit community for Game Ace Token is https://reddit.com/r/alchemytoys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Game Ace Token’s official Twitter account is @alchemytoys and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Game Ace Token is medium.com/alchemy-toys. Game Ace Token’s official website is alchemy.toys.

Game Ace Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game Ace Token (GAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Game Ace Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Game Ace Token is 1.21800186 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,440.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemy.toys.”

