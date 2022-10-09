GameStar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,148.74 (GMS)

GameStar (GMS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, GameStar has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. GameStar has a total market cap of $114,148.74 and approximately $13,689.00 worth of GameStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameStar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

GameStar Token Profile

GameStar (CRYPTO:GMS) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2021. GameStar’s official Twitter account is @gamestarxchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameStar’s official message board is gamestarexchange.medium.com. GameStar’s official website is www.gamestar.exchange.

GameStar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStar (GMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GameStar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GameStar is 0.00009461 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gamestar.exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

