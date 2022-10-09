General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GM. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.61.

GM opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

