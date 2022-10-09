Genie Protocol Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GNP)

Genie Protocol (GNP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Genie Protocol has traded down 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genie Protocol has a market cap of $1,912.63 and $48,672.00 worth of Genie Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genie Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Genie Protocol

Genie Protocol launched on September 14th, 2021. Genie Protocol’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Genie Protocol’s official website is www.genieprotocol.net. Genie Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@genieprotocol. Genie Protocol’s official Twitter account is @officialgeniep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genie Protocol (GNP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genie Protocol has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genie Protocol is 0.00031734 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $99.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.genieprotocol.net/.”

