Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.29. 6,723,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.