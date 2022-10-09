GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)

GoldenWspp (GWSPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GoldenWspp has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One GoldenWspp token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. GoldenWspp has a market capitalization of $40,202.11 and approximately $23,667.00 worth of GoldenWspp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoldenWspp Token Profile

GoldenWspp’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. GoldenWspp’s official Twitter account is @robowolf8. GoldenWspp’s official website is wolfible.com.

Buying and Selling GoldenWspp

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldenWspp (GWSPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldenWspp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GoldenWspp is 0.00703278 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfible.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenWspp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenWspp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenWspp using one of the exchanges listed above.

